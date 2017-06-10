South Africa: 5 Bodies Released After...

South Africa: 5 Bodies Released After Gauteng Health MEC Intervenes

Five corpses that were stuck at the Diepkloof Pathology Services Centre in Soweto were released to their respective families on Friday after Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa intervened. Ramokgopa visited the facility after lengthy negotiations with forensic pathology officers, who are on a go-slow in a bid to register their concerns, were unsuccessful.

