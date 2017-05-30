South Africa: 2face Pays Tribute to M...

South Africa: 2face Pays Tribute to Mandela At Soweto Home

Just a few weeks after his withdrawal as one of the judges on popular reality TV music show, The Voice Nigeria, with reason of commitments to other things, African Queen crooner, Innocent '2face' Idibia, visited the Soweto home of Late Nelson Mandela to pay tributes, while on an all-expense paid vacation to South Africa, fully sponsored by Campari, to which 2face is a brand ambassador. After his arrival in South Africa on May 17, 2017 with the Campari team, 2face visited the Soweto home of anti-apartheid revolutionary, philanthropist and former president, late Nelson Mandela the next day, May 18, 2017.

Chicago, IL

