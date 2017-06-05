Shots fired after Durban high speed chase

A high speed chase from Durban North in the direction of the city centre culminated in a shootout between a member of a security company and the occupants of a black Mercedes Benz on Sunday evening. Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said their members were patrolling on Soofie Saheb Drive in Durban North at about 5.15pm when an armed reaction officer noticed a "suspicious vehicle" - a black Mercedes-Benz - and began to follow the vehicle while relaying information to the emergency contact centre.

