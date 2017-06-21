SA's borders may become even more unw...

SA's borders may become even more unwelcoming to asylum seekers

According to the department of home affairs, over 90% of asylum seekers don't qualify for refugee status. Asylum seekers may face greater difficulties entering South Africa once Parliament enacts legislation to create a new agency that will have full control of the country's borders and ports, and once the department of home affairs opens new processing centres for asylum seekers.

