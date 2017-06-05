Sarec unpacks Eskom IPP delay

Large-scale deployment of renewable energy and gas could displace Eskom by 2050, hence the power utility's alleged cool reception to renewable energy technologies, according to a briefing paper of the South African Renewable Energy Council . On the other hand, Eskom is concerned about the prudence of signing 20-year contracts with the IPPs, citing costs and electricity overcapacity in the country.

