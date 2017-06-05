Sarec unpacks Eskom IPP delay

Sarec unpacks Eskom IPP delay

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Large-scale deployment of renewable energy and gas could displace Eskom by 2050, hence the power utility's alleged cool reception to renewable energy technologies, according to a briefing paper of the South African Renewable Energy Council . On the other hand, Eskom is concerned about the prudence of signing 20-year contracts with the IPPs, citing costs and electricity overcapacity in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May 7 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,910 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC