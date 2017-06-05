#SACP says #GuptaMails are genuine

The barrage of emails that show the extent of influence over President Jacob Zuma, government, and state-owned enterprises by the wealthy, politically connected Gupta family seem genuine and should be urgently attended to by establishing a judicial commission of inquiry, the South African Communist Party said on Sunday. "No one has come out in the open and said the emails were false... that is very interesting.

Chicago, IL

