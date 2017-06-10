Rogue agents derailing corruption probes

Rogue agents derailing corruption probes

The Special Investigating Unit , whose mandate is to provide professional forensic investigations into maladministration and corruption, has been infiltrated by rogue and unvetted officials, some of whom leak and sell sensitive information to suspects the unit is investigating. Sources who spoke to The Sunday Independent on condition of anonymity say corruption is so widespread within the unit, which is tasked with probing high-profile cases as determined by the president through proclamations, that several disgruntled SIU officials, many of who are now being victimised for speaking out against graft, have sought the intervention of President Jacob Zuma.

Chicago, IL

