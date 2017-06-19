Rhino breeder in South Africa plans online auction of horn
In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 file photo, rhino are photographed at the Welgevonden Game Reserve in the Limpopo province, South Africa. A rhino breeder in South Africa is planning an online auction of rhino horn, capitilizing on a court ruling that opened the way to domestic trade despite concerns about poaching.
