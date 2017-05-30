Raped, then murdered and mutilated
Residents of Langa's old flats near zone 26 are still reeling from the loss of "bubbly and fun-loving" Unathi Madotyeni, whose mutilated body was found just 300m from her home. The gruesome discovery was made on Monday morning, hours after Madotyeni left her home with friends the evening before for a night out.
Start the conversation
