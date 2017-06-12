Ranbaxy in another medicine recall in...

Ranbaxy in another medicine recall in South Africa

Johannesburg, Jun 5 Indian drug-maker Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals today announced recalling batches of its deworming medication Wormstop Suspension in South Africa, the second product being recalled by the company in two years. "The reason for the recall is that the suspension does not flow easily from the bottles as it normally would when poured," it said.

