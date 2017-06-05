#RacismAtPMBGHS: School rocked by gir...

#RacismAtPMBGHS: School rocked by girl's racist rant

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

A prestigious KwaZulu-Natal school rocked by a racism scandal after audio recordings in which a girl - purported to be a Grade 11 pupil at Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School - repeatedly uses the word "k******", dominated social media on Monday. "I'm so offended right now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May 7 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC