Quit notice: Union brokers peace with...

Quit notice: Union brokers peace with South African community

22 hrs ago

The Nigeria Union in South Africa says a peace deal has been reached with Kuruman community on the quit notice given to Nigerians to leave the area. The community alleged that Nigerians were responsible for some social vices such as drugs and prostitution and wants them to quit their area.

Chicago, IL

