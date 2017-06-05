PICS: Nine dead after ATM shoot-out w...

PICS: Nine dead after ATM shoot-out west of Durban

Nine people, including a police officer, were killed after a gun battle with a gang of ATM robbers in Hammersdale, west of Durban on Sunday night. It is alleged that police officers were informed of a plot to bomb an ATM in the area and responded.

Chicago, IL

