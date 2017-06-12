Pfizer, Roche and Aspen face South Af...

Pfizer, Roche and Aspen face South Africa probe over cancer drug prices

15 hrs ago

South Africa's competition watchdog has launched an investigation into three pharmaceutical companies suspected of charging excessively for cancer medicines, the agency's head Tembinkosi Bonakele said on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014.

