Over 1200 yoga enthusiasts perform 'asanas' in South Africa

Johannesburg, Jun 20 Over 1,200 yoga enthusiasts in South Africa's Soweto township today got their first taste of yoga when they performed various 'asanas' at an event on the eve of International Day of Yoga. The Consulate General of India in Johannesburg along with the volunteers of the Art of Living Foundation and yoga school trainers organised the event at a park in the township.

