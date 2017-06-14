One Month to Go Until The Smurfs Take...

One Month to Go Until The Smurfs Take the Stage in South Africa

"La-la-la-la-la-la, sing a happy song. La-la-la-la-la-la, Smurf the whole day long!" A song that generations of fans have come to love and with a little sprinkle of magic dust, South African audiences will soon be transported into the magical world of colourful mushroom houses and little blue people when THE SMURFS LIVE ON STAGE - SMURFS SAVE SPRING takes to the stage in a month from the 13th to the 30th July 2017 at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg.

