Olive Oil: South Africa's Liquid Gold

When Americans think olive oil, South Africa probably doesn't leap to mind, but like South African wine, the country's extra virgin olive oil is beginning to turn global heads. The industry was started by an Italian immigrant in the 1950s, but it's the new flush of small- to medium-size producers that are pressing the premium oils, and winning awards.

