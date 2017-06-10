Nigeria vs South Africa: Super Eagles fail to 'Rohr'
The Super Eagles of Nigeria began their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a sour note after succumbing 0-2 to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa. Strikes by Rantie and Percy Tau in the 54th and 81st minutes ensured that South Africans got only their second victory over the Eagles.
