Nigeria: Govt Denies Alleged Quit Not...

Nigeria: Govt Denies Alleged Quit Notice to Nigerians in South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The federal government thursday dispelled rumours of a quit notice given to Nigerians leaving in South Africa to leave the country by June 16, 2017 or face dire consequences. The Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Martin Cobham, who denied the report in a telephone conversation with THISDAY, advised people to be wary of some reports in the social media or online news media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,938 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC