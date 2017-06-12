Nigeria: Govt Denies Alleged Quit Notice to Nigerians in South Africa

The federal government thursday dispelled rumours of a quit notice given to Nigerians leaving in South Africa to leave the country by June 16, 2017 or face dire consequences. The Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Martin Cobham, who denied the report in a telephone conversation with THISDAY, advised people to be wary of some reports in the social media or online news media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.