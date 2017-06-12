NHI could aid fight against HIV/Aids

NHI could aid fight against HIV/Aids

That was the view of Dr Gustaaf Wolvaardt, a member of the organising committee of the 8th HIV/Aids conference in Durban this week. Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Wolvaardt said the NHI would ensure that all HIV/Aids patients had access to appropriate, efficient and quality health services Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi described the proposed healthcare system as a health financing system that pooled funds to provide access to quality health services for all South Africans, based on their health needs and irrespective of their socio-economic status.

