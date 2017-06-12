My life as drug dealer, family man, armed robber -Evans

Why I adopted the name, Evans My father refused to pay my fees after his second marriage I impregnated my wife when she was 15 EVANS the kidnapper in this part of his gripping story, tells Saturday Vanguard about his life from the cradle to the point he became an inter-state armed robber. With specifications on the phases leading to his notoriety, he indicted his father and exonerated his mother from being responsible for what he eventually became in life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.