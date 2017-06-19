'My body, my business'

In South Africa, the position of sex work and sex workers is highly contested, with most of the discussion taking place without acknowledging or consulting the actual people involved. Womxn: Working, a documentary film that is in production, explores the world of sex work in South Africa from the perspective of the sex workers themselves.

