Murder probe launched after mother and child found dead

Police are investigating a double murder after the body of a woman and her child were discovered hidden in bushes in Atlantis, Cape Town. Octavia Bruan, 24, and her two-year-old toddler were found in Protea Park, after she was last seen en route to the hairdresser.

