Murder accused Mark Zinde's case postponed

The son of former SABC board member Hope Zinde, Mark, briefly appeared in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday, facing charges of murder, drug possession, assault, and attempted murder. The case against Mark Zinde was postponed to Thursday, for the court to hear an application for him to be re-admitted to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital to undergo mental observation after he allegedly assaulted his father in November.

Chicago, IL

