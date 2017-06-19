Mob justice 'terror groups' instill fear in Pretoria community

Police were called to quell tensions at Salvokop near the Pretoria CBD on Friday night after a community meeting called to discuss the circumstances around the assault of two young men by a mob almost degenerated into a fist fight. One of the battered pair, Abester Muzhambi was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday morning when he was being flogged on the streets.

