Metro police dog deal raises hackles

23 hrs ago

Durban's metro police are awaiting the arrival of 20 police dogs - 10 for patrol, five that can detect explosives and five for narcotics detection - in a R1.2-million deal with arms manufacturer Denel. None of the police officers or managers in the city's metro police dog unit were consulted nor involved with the purchase.

