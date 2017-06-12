McCann Philippines Denies Claims It P...

McCann Philippines Denies Claims It Plagiarized a 2014 South African Ad in Its New Tourism Campaign

McCann Worldgroup Philippines is denying allegations of plagiarism after controversy arose over a new campaign promoting the country's tourism department. The new ad, "Sights," works from a brilliant premise: A blind tourist visits the Philippines and rediscovers his other senses in the process.

Chicago, IL

