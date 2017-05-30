Maties student was 'the purest soul o...

Maties student was 'the purest soul on the planet'

Hundreds of mourners gathered at a memorial service at the Dutch Reformed Church in Fish Hoek to pay their last respects to murdered Maties student, Hannah Cornelius. The 21-year-old BA student was raped and murdered following a hijacking on Stellenbosch's main road last Saturday.

