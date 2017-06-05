Man drowns in Cape Town harbour after slipping off boat
A man has drowned in Cape Town harbour after he slipped while boarding a boat and fell into the water, the National Sea Rescue Institute said on Sunday. NSRI Table Bay duty crew were activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority at 9.30pm on Saturday night following reports from the V&A Waterfront security of a man fallen into the water at Colliers Jetty, NSRI Table Bay station commander Quentin Botha said.
