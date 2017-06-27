Man arrested for attempted murder in ...

Man arrested for attempted murder in Port Elizabeth

A 23-year old man has been arrested in Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas on a charge of attempted murder, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday. A deceased teenager was unconscious but alive when members of the SAPS dropped him at his parent's house, says police.

