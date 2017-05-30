Man arrested after wife's fatal stabbing
Uitenhage police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday. "It is alleged that the couple had an argument at their residence in Xolile Botoman Street, Khayamnandi, Despatch.
