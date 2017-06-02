Lessons on Political Culture and Cons...

Lessons on Political Culture and Consciousness From Struggles of the Global South

"It took me a period of two and a half years to understand a ' we ' and ' us ,'" says T.J. Ngongoma, recounting how he joined Abahlali baseMjondolo, or "Residents of the Shacks," a South African grassroots movement. In March 2015, Ngongoma spoke with students in Grahamstown, South Africa, many of whom participated in what became a mass revolt of university students later that year.

Chicago, IL

