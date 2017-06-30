KPMG watched as Guptas moved South Africa public funds for wedding
KPMG South Africa failed to raise the issue when businesses controlled by the Gupta family-friends of President Jacob Zuma-diverted the equivalent of $3.3 million of public money to pay for a family wedding and their auditing firm, documents show. KPMG was also aware that the family's companies were categorizing the wedding costs as business expenses, meaning they wouldn't have to pay tax on them, according to emailed communication.
