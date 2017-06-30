KPMG watched as Guptas moved South Af...

KPMG watched as Guptas moved South Africa public funds for wedding

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WebCPA

KPMG South Africa failed to raise the issue when businesses controlled by the Gupta family-friends of President Jacob Zuma-diverted the equivalent of $3.3 million of public money to pay for a family wedding and their auditing firm, documents show. KPMG was also aware that the family's companies were categorizing the wedding costs as business expenses, meaning they wouldn't have to pay tax on them, according to emailed communication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebCPA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,247 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC