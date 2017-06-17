KnysnaFires: KZN rallies to help fire-ravaged Western Cape

KwaZulu-Natal has rallied in aid of the people of the fire-ravaged Western Cape, collecting food, supplies and money and offering their services. At the weekend, five members of Ballito's Specialised Rescue Unit drove to Knysna with a food trailer to help feed and hydrate some of the 800 firefighters battling the multiple blazes in the southern Cape town.

