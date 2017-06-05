#KnysnaFire: 'No call for mass evacua...

#KnysnaFire: 'No call for mass evacuation yet'

There had been no calls for a mass evacuation of Knysna where a fire was raging out of control, the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre clarified late on Wednesday night, while rain has started falling in the embattled area before sunrise on Thursday. The road between Knysna and George has been reopened after half of Knysna's population were evacuated in Go-George buses.

