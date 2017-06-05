#KnysnaFire: 'No call for mass evacuation yet'
There had been no calls for a mass evacuation of Knysna where a fire was raging out of control, the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre clarified late on Wednesday night, while rain has started falling in the embattled area before sunrise on Thursday. The road between Knysna and George has been reopened after half of Knysna's population were evacuated in Go-George buses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|6
|'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department
|May '17
|HPV maims kills
|1
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|3
|Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one'
|Apr '17
|Omega
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|31
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC