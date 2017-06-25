Kings & Queens of Comedy Brings South...

Kings & Queens of Comedy Brings South Africa's Best to Sandton

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

In medieval times, a jester was employed by a nobleman or monarch to entertain him and his guests. The heavyweights of South African comedy are by no means jesters, but they certainly do entertain... Catch the Kings & Queens of Comedy at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday, 21 July for a show of hysterical proportions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,409 • Total comments across all topics: 282,036,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC