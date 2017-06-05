Invasive alien plant control assessed...

Invasive alien plant control assessed for the Kruger National Park in South Africa

IMAGE: Sunset Dam, Kruger National Park, South Africa, is heavily infested with water lettuce . The population was effectively eliminated by a combination of biological and chemical control .... view Along with urban and agricultural encroachment and pollution mitigation, managing invasive alien species is a key intervention needed to protect biodiversity.

Chicago, IL

