Huge International Day of Yoga plans in South Africa

Johannesburg, Jun 14 Tens of thousands of people of all races and ages are expected to participate in more than 25 events across South Africa next week to celebrate the third International Day of Yoga . After a proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his September 2014 inaugural speech at the UN, 177 countries, including South Africa, co-sponsored the resolution that was passed in December that year to declare June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

