Huge International Day of Yoga plans ...

Huge International Day of Yoga plans in South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Johannesburg, Jun 14 Tens of thousands of people of all races and ages are expected to participate in more than 25 events across South Africa next week to celebrate the third International Day of Yoga . After a proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his September 2014 inaugural speech at the UN, 177 countries, including South Africa, co-sponsored the resolution that was passed in December that year to declare June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,772,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC