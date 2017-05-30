Huge boost in SA sales for R 4.42bn US jackpot draw
All eyes are on the US this weekend after Powerball rolled over to R 4.9 billion.** Many tens of thousands of South Africans are going online to theLotter securely purchases its South African clients' paper tickets for Powerball and Mega Millions in Portland, Oregon, where it established a large office after an overseas customer won $6.4 million in the Oregon Megabucks late 2015. South Africans are legally entitled to play Powerball in this manner, because Powerball tickets purchased in Oregon through theLotter never leave the state.
