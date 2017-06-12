Has South Africa finally hit the reset button?

If, for no other reason, I'm glad I'm a South African it's because this country is never boring. I mean where else in the real world, does the skinniving , intrigue, and corruption offer more plot twists than Game of Thrones ? Yet amid the media expose of about eight gigs of email traffic revealing how deep and widespread state capture really goes, and the rumblings of a discontented citizenry, journalist and political commentator, Max du Preez, throws in an unexpectedly positive message at the Glacier by Sanlam i3 Summit in Cape Town recently.

