Has South Africa finally hit the rese...

Has South Africa finally hit the reset button?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bizcommunity

If, for no other reason, I'm glad I'm a South African it's because this country is never boring. I mean where else in the real world, does the skinniving , intrigue, and corruption offer more plot twists than Game of Thrones ? Yet amid the media expose of about eight gigs of email traffic revealing how deep and widespread state capture really goes, and the rumblings of a discontented citizenry, journalist and political commentator, Max du Preez, throws in an unexpectedly positive message at the Glacier by Sanlam i3 Summit in Cape Town recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bizcommunity.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC