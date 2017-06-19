German rape accused, 39, denied bail

German rape accused, 39, denied bail

A German national accused of rape, who faces eight sexually related charges, has been denied bail in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court. This as the National Prosecuting Authority prepares to appeal a "shockingly inappropriate" sentencing of a Durbanville man found guilty of more than 2 000 charges related to making and possessing child pornography.

