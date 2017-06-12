Gender, race & class: Language change in post-apartheid South Africa

A new study of language and social change in post-apartheid South Africa demonstrates that gender is a more powerful determinant than class among black university students. The study "Class, gender, and substrate erasure in sociolinguistic change: A sociophonetic study of schwa in deracializing South African English", by Rajend Mesthrie will be published in the June, 2017 issue of the scholarly journal Language .

