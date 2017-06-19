Fourth great white shark found dead i...

Fourth great white shark found dead in South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

A FOURTH great white shark is found dead after its liver was removed 'with surgical precision' in latest sign that killer whales are targeting the fish for the nutrient-rich organ A fourth great white shark has washed up dead on a beach believed to be the latest victim of killer whales off the coast of South Africa . Scientists say all four great whites have had their livers removed with 'surgical precision' prompting claims that pods of orcas in the area, south of Cape Town, are to blame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,092 • Total comments across all topics: 282,033,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC