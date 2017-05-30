Four men arrested for Joburg murders
Four men were arrested for murder and attempted murder in a bush near the N17 and Wemmer Pan road in Johannesburg, Gauteng police said on Friday. Police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele, said that the four men, aged between 22 and 32, were arrested on Thursday at around 5:30pm after police received a tip-off.
