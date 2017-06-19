Four dead, 17 injured in Newcastle crash

Four dead, 17 injured in Newcastle crash

6 hrs ago

Four people were killed and 17 others were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided on the R34 near Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 7pm, finding both wrecked vehicles in the middle of the road.

Chicago, IL

