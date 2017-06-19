Ford recalls models due to fire risk

Ford South Africa has announced another fire risk-related recall, this time on its entry-level Figos and Ikons, and the owners of 15 600 petrol-engined models have been emailed about "immediately" contacting a Ford dealership. These models were built in India between August 2004 and March 2012, and owners were asked on Wednesday to contact a dealership to replace the power steering high-pressure hose.

