FCB Joburg helps South African Touris...

FCB Joburg helps South African Tourism launch new product, new campaign

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Bizcommunity

The first of these, called Good Times in a Box, is intended to stimulate domestic tourism by revolutionising the way the hospitality and tourism industry packages itself. The second, I Do Tourism, is a nationwide campaign to remind South Africans of the advocacy role they can play for the country and for tourism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bizcommunity.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mandela's remains transferred to air base (Dec '13) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 6
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department May '17 HPV maims kills 1
News .com | Weird, weird coup plot May '17 Parden Pard 3
News Pretoria resident says he is the 'anointed one' Apr '17 Omega 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar '17 Tolerman 31
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,294 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC