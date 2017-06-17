FCB Africa creates lion's share of South Africa's favourite ads
FCB Africa agencies have once again created the lion's share of South Africa's favourite television ads, according to Millward Brown Kantar's annual listing. The company, which has used its AdTrack proprietary research tool for over 25 years to determine which ads resonate with ordinary South Africans, announced the Top 20 Most Liked TVCs in 2016 in Johannesburg this week .
