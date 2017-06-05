Family of Hannah Cornelius, 21, 'raped, strangled and stabbed to ...

The family of a student in South Africa who police say was raped, strangled and murdered after being abducted in a violent carjacking, held an emotional funeral service for the 21-year-old on Friday. Hannah Cornelius was killed in Stellenbosch, South Africa, after she and her male friend, Cheslin Marsh, who survived the attack, were carjacked by four men.

