East Londoners among gang charged with spice dealing

14 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

After an early morning raids across the capital on Tuesday five men and a woman were charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to supply the class B drug. Among them were Miguel Chavez, 40, of St Albans Road, Seven Kings, and Ramzii Barkat, 44, of Third Avenue, Romford.

